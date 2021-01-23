Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Increased by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after buying an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after buying an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

