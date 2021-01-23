Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Fastenal has increased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 72.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.