Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Farfetch reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($3.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($3.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

FTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 993.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

