Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $325.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $270.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.64.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $274.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.23. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

