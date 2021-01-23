Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

