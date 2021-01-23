Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Shares of FB stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

