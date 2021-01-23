Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.23. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.64.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

