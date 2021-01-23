Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,208,000 after acquiring an additional 803,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,563,000 after buying an additional 701,488 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 639,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,899,000 after buying an additional 439,311 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 587,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,433,000 after buying an additional 397,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,002,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,058,000 after buying an additional 363,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPD opened at $93.77 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

