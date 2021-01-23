Expanse (EXP) Market Capitalization Hits $638,422.53

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Expanse has a total market cap of $638,422.53 and $5,501.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,020.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.65 or 0.03899569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.24 or 0.00434861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.97 or 0.01342797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.18 or 0.00540862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00431066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00273273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00023401 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

