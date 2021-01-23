Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Down 6.5%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 9,455,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 36,133,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of $151.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 636,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69,967 shares during the period. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

