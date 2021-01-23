Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 286 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGNE. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BGNE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.16.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,692,034.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,154 shares of company stock worth $53,334,488. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $374.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $376.45.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

