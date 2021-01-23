Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 258 Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIS. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,503,000 after buying an additional 305,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,727,000 after buying an additional 81,297 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 281.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $4,633,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $173.47 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $176.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.62.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

