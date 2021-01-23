Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,126,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,588 shares of company stock valued at $16,294,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

