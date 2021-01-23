Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,506,000 after purchasing an additional 222,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 13.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,441 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 86,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $94.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,697 shares of company stock worth $2,247,319. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.