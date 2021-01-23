Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226 shares of company stock valued at $841,991 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMED. Barclays increased their target price on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

Shares of AMED opened at $313.54 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $314.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.58 and a 200-day moving average of $249.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.