Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $463,000 Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Service Co. International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,563,000 after buying an additional 195,101 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,180,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,813,000 after purchasing an additional 71,522 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Service Co. International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,237,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $5,574,931.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,733,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

