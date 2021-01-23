Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 19.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,367,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 680.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE:CHE opened at $548.17 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $554.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $522.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.68.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,246,895.00. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total transaction of $1,940,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,746,905.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,959,739. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

