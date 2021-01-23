Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,658 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Meridian Bioscience worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after buying an additional 262,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 170.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 63,473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 27.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $990.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.59. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIVO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

