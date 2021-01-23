Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,153 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR opened at $92.31 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average of $92.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

