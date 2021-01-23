Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives $39.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIFZF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS EIFZF opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $34.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

