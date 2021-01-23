Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Lifted by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.00. 1,357,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $152.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

