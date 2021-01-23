Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.01). Evolent Health posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.52 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

