Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Evoke Pharma worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

In other news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,643 shares of company stock worth $226,405 in the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $2.84 on Friday. Evoke Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Evoke Pharma Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.