EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells $56,000.00 in Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EVOP stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in EVO Payments by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 237.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVOP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.