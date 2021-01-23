Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLY. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

