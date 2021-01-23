Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 7,484 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $40,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $1,276,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,436,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,131. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.