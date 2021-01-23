Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 3,692 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 482,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 651,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,273. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47.

