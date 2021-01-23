Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

