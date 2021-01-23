Evanson Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,572. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $96.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52.

