Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,617 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.27. 1,976,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,760. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

