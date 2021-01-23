Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $728,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 133,380 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 517.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,164 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $30.68. 413,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,158. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $31.16.

