Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $387,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 383,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $208.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

