Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 494.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 194.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 259.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 379,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,884 shares of company stock worth $63,443,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.63.

TWLO stock opened at $392.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.50. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $398.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

