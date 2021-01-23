Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.31. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

