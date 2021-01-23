Evanson Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,496,000 after buying an additional 289,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after buying an additional 101,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $146.33 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $414.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

