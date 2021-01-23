Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after purchasing an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $363.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,904. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $365.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

