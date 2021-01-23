Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,958 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after buying an additional 73,477 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $123.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

