EUNO (EUNO) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $1,325.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EUNO has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.20 or 0.00645672 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,099,010,452 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.