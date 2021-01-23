Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.32.

In related news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $326,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,579,974. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $213.59 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $225.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.