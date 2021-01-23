Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Down 7.1% This Week

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Ether Zero has a market cap of $179,868.24 and approximately $9,288.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,251.31 or 0.03875067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00023288 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,193,345 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,163,932 tokens. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.