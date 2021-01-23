Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $607.54 million, a PE ratio of 161.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

