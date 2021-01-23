Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Up 5.7%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.86 and last traded at $50.88. Approximately 282,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 143,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $134,081.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $278,536.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,261. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 12.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 96.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 54.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

