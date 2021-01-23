Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.25.

ESS stock opened at $243.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

