Equitrans Midstream Co. Declares Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) announced a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE ETRN opened at $7.03 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.32.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

