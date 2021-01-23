Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Par Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

NYSE:PARR opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $757.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $689.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.04 million. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,272 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $14,720,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 126.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 424,408 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 82,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,211 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.