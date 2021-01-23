Equities Analysts Set Expectations for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

TSE:IAG opened at C$58.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$30.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.72.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

