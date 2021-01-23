Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GlaxoSmithKline plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

