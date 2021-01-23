Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitable from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.80.

EQH stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,635,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after buying an additional 708,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,211,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,531,000 after buying an additional 672,892 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 44.9% in the third quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,504,000 after buying an additional 2,200,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Equitable by 16.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,014,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,939,000 after purchasing an additional 977,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Equitable by 125.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,876,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

