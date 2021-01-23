ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.99

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.99 and last traded at $92.18, with a volume of 69968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $279,355.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,526.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,561 shares of company stock worth $1,447,999 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

