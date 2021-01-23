EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells $433,812.50 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE EPAM opened at $359.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.12. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $369.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. CWM LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.53.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.